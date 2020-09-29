Free State housing head says he should have done more to probe asbestos deal

Free State human settlements department head Nthimotse Mokhesi said on Monday that he perhaps should have done more to probe the awarding of a lucrative asbestos contract in the province to a joint venture that did little work.

Mokhesi was presenting his evidence before the state capture commission concerning the award of the R255m tender in 2014 to audit and assess households in the province with asbestos roofing.

The tender was awarded to Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading. The joint venture later subcontracted Mastertrade 232 to do the audit. Mastertrade, in turn, subcontracted ORI Group to do the audit and assessment for R21.3m.

Questions were asked as to why the department did not pick up problems with this contract, including the fact that the joint venture was appointed to perform two tasks: the audit of all households with asbestos roofing and the the actual removal of the asbestos.

Not only did the JV not remove the asbestos, it was not qualified to do so.