Bay parties split on Mvuleni Mapu’s return to work

PREMIUM

Political parties are divided over Nelson Mandela Bay housing delivery boss Mvuleni Mapu’s return to work, with some calling for him to be suspended while others insist he should be left alone to do his job.



Mapu was given the nod to return to work after his bail conditions were relaxed last week, despite the Hawks’ fears that his comeback could derail a sensitive R12.8m tender probe...

