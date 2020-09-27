Zondo 'violating the constitution', says Edward Zuma

Edward Zuma has penned a scathing statement aimed at deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, asking that he recuse himself from the state capture commission.

This after Zondo last week ordered former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission, and said he would not negotiate dates for that appearance.

In the statement, Edward accused Zondo of “violating the constitution of the country” and of insulting the former president.

Edward Zuma is Jacob Zuma's son.