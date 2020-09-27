Ramaphosa docks minister's salary for three months over ANC trip to Zim

Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula must “sacrifice” her salary for three months over the ANC's controversial trip to Zimbabwe earlier this month.

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a “formal reprimand” to the minister.

It emerged earlier in September that ANC members — including secretary-general Ace Magashule — had gone on a party-political trip to meet Zimbabwean ruling party Zanu-PF, and that Mapisa-Nqakula had offered them a lift on a state-owned jet.

The trip was meant for the ANC to meet Zanu-PF over tensions in Zimbabwe.

Magashule admitted the party was “wrong”, and promised to pay back the costs of the trip.

“In our quest to achieve this mission, we travelled in an unusual manner, and profusely humble ourselves where we went wrong during the lockdown. We will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of our delegation. Our delegation is under quarantine in line with lockdown regulations,” said Magashule on September 15.