ANC in Gauteng extends Masuku and Diko's leave of absence

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, his wife Johannesburg MMC Loyiso Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko will have to wait a little longer to know their fate.

This after the ANC in Gauteng decided to extend their leave of absence by at least three weeks as they deal with the contents of the party’s integrity commission’s report.

The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) has decided against adopting the report by its integrity commission which, according to insiders, was riddled with inconsistencies, contradictions and provided inadequate information.

The trio was placed on a month-long leave in July after the much-publicised personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal in Masuku’s department.

The scandal saw Diko’s husband AmaBhaca chief Thandiziwe Diko’s company, Royal Bhaca, awarded a multimillion-rand Covid-19 PPE tender. The Masukus and the Dikos are close family friends.