Metro Matters | Water leak causes extensive damage

Winnie Mandela village residents have raised concerns over fresh water streaming down a street into an open field for months at a time, according to the irate community. .

The leaks stem from broken underground pipes which are situated in an open field near Nosilela Street in the informal settlement near Khayamnadi and not too far away, a tar road has subsequently collapsed.

Thembeka Lukhwe, 52, who informed Metro Matters of the situation, said while the water continued to pump unabated, residents had been battling with water issues for years.

She claimed they had been living in the area for four years without water supply to their homes, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic water was installed in March.

“After they installed water pipes and taps, the leaks started.

“We have reported a number of times to the municipality.

“Sometimes they come and inspect but never return to fix them,” she said.