Patricia Kopane staying put in DA, despite stepping down from position

DA Free State leader Patricia Kopane says she is not leaving the party, despite announcing that she will not be standing for another term.

Kopane on Saturday announced on her Facebook page that after eight years as a leader of the DA in Free State, she will not be standing for re-election.

The party is due for an elective conference in November this year.

She is now the third long-serving DA provincial leader to be leaving her position.

This after Gauteng leader John Moodey resigned from his post and the party amid a tense contestation ahead of the party's national elective conference. Moodey's resignation, though, was surrounded by controversy after it emerged that the party was planning to charge him for allegedly being involved in a plot to frame a political opponent in a sex-for-jobs scandal.

KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango last week also announced that he would be stepping down from his position in the next conference to focus on his PhD and a book he was currently writing. Mncwango at the time said he had always believed that serving two terms was enough for him.