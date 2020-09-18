Speaker ignoring our requests for committee meetings, says Rautenbach
Nelson Mandela Bay DA chief whip Gustav Rautenbach has accused the speaker of council of ignoring requests to reconvene municipal standing committees.
Rautenbach said Buyelwa Mafaya had pulled the plug on oversight and accountability in the municipality by ignoring several requests to reconvene various standing committees, some of which were of crucial decision-making importance and which had directly affected service delivery in the metro...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.