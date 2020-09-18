Speaker ignoring our requests for committee meetings, says Rautenbach

Nelson Mandela Bay DA chief whip Gustav Rautenbach has accused the speaker of council of ignoring requests to reconvene municipal standing committees.



Rautenbach said Buyelwa Mafaya had pulled the plug on oversight and accountability in the municipality by ignoring several requests to reconvene various standing committees, some of which were of crucial decision-making importance and which had directly affected service delivery in the metro...

