Evictions and demolitions still not allowed — unless the court says so

Under lockdown alert level 1, people may not be evicted from their land or home, or have their place of residence demolished unless an order is granted by a court, says the Government Gazette published on Friday.

This is among the regulations signed off by minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The minister, during a briefing on Friday, announced the relaxed regulations.

“A competent court may suspend or stay an order for eviction or demolition until after the lapse or termination of the national state of disaster unless the court is of the opinion that it is not just or equitable to suspend or stay the order having regard,” the regulations state.

There will be control over visits by members of the public to correctional centres, remand detention facilities, police holding cells, military detention facilities, health establishments and facilities (except to receive treatment or medication), while visits to old age homes and frail care facilities are still prohibited.

Dlamini-Zuma said gatherings such as night vigils, night clubs, boat cruises, traditional initiation practices and international sport events are still not allowed under lockdown level 1.