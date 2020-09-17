Zanu-PF accuses ANC envoys of meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF says the ANC special envoy to Harare is acting in bad faith and “forcing” it to meet opposition and civil society groups.

Zanu-PF director of publicity and information Tafadzwa Mugwadi said it was unheard of in the history of diplomatic relations between the two parties for one to “interfere” in the other country's affairs.

“It is unprecedented in the history of our fraternal relations as revolutionary parties for the ANC to seek to verify our submissions through puppet movements. Just imagine a Zanu-PF delegation forcing itself to engage renegade movements like DA, EFF or Afrikaner organisations to verify and ascertain whether the ANC is correct or not,” said Mugwadi.

Mugwadi was speaking in reaction to a press statement by the ANC on Tuesday in which the party said it would return to Zimbabwe soon to engage other stakeholders in that country's crisis.

He added that there were no deliberations that led to both parties agreeing that the ANC would meet the opposition.