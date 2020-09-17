EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi 'merely touching' apology gets cold reception
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's apology for his “merely touching” comments has received a cold reception from many South Africans.
Last week, Ndlozi came under fire for defending party members who were caught on video pushing a journalist who was trying to cover the party's Clicks shutdown.
In a video shared by eNCA, journalist Nobesuthu Hejana was seen being harassed by EFF protesters outside a Clicks store in Plumstead, Cape Town.
The news channel said Hejana had earlier been pushed and chased away by EFF protesters at another Clicks store.
The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) condemned the harassment of the journalist, saying it was “appalling” and “misogynistic”.
The forum called on the Gender Commission and parliament to investigate.
However, Ndlozi denied that EFF members harassed the reporter.
He said his party members “merely” touched Hejana. He also went as far as saying the “Presidential protection unit has been pushing journalists since the days of former late president Nelson Mandela and it has never been called harassment”.
A week after his comments, Ndlozi apologised and said his comments were “irresponsible” and “hurtful”.
“I apologise and receive all the robust rebuke you all gave me with love,” he said.
When I wrote: “Merely touching her is not Harassment”— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 16, 2020
It was an irresponsible tweet, giving license to the violent treatment of women. It was also hurtful & made many who‘v suffered violence relive this pain
I apologize & receive all the robust rebuke you all gave me with love!
Reacting to Ndlozi's “excuse of an apology”, many said it was “typical” and “insincere”.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
He literally tweeted this the same afternoon and then deleted it. Now people are treating the apology seven days later as sincere? Lol pic.twitter.com/nJQq2W3Y52— Ann Marie Lastrassi stan (@naledimashishi) September 16, 2020
EFF is obsessed with getting people fired or punished. Lets see whether they'll apply the same principles with their own lapdogs. There must be consequences for what Ndlozi said after a women journalist got harassed by their own members, unless the party itself is full of abusers— S E P H I R I❄️ (@sephiritsikeli) September 16, 2020
I wonder who encouraged Ndlozi to apologize for that tweet, he twote last week. When I read that apology, I got the same feeling I had when reading clicks email the other morning apologizing only because SAns had criticized the brand. I feel like Ndlozi is doing the same thing. pic.twitter.com/hlQxSsCBTM— Nandira🌺 (@nandira_zuri) September 16, 2020
Women called out Ndlozi for his disgusting tweet and men called us all sorts of names. Ndlozi apologizes and men are the first to accept the apology. Wild!— Lerato Monala (@LatoMonala) September 17, 2020
Men. JJ was out here accepting Ndlozi’s “apology”. I honestly just want to know how that tweet personally affected him for him to feel like the apology was directed at him? Men.— Dr Dhlamini (@Melusi_MD) September 17, 2020
The people who defended and agreed with Ndlozi's post won't care much for this wishy-washy apology/retraction. It's very likely they'll now dig their heels in because they see this as enemies forcing him to apologise for something that wasn't wrong— Thabang (@walker8701) September 17, 2020
