At least 10 ANC KZN members facing charges asked to step aside: Ntuli

There are at least 10 ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal who have been asked to step aside, including one who is facing a rape charge while others face charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to corruption.

This emerged during a post-provincial executive committee (PEC) briefing on Tuesday, when provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the members were mostly councillors from regions including eThekwini, Ukhahlamba, Josiah Gumede and Newcastle.

The announcement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said in August that the national executive committee (NEC) had approved his motion to have members who are facing corruption charges step away from their posts until the conclusion of investigations into their misconduct.

“Some are accused of theft, including stock theft, and continuing to draw a social grant while earning a ward councillor salary. Another is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. Some charges date back to 2017,” said Ntuli.

Based on the report tabled in the PEC meeting, Ntuli said the party thought they had “10 or 11" members facing charges.