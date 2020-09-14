Hlophe wants commission of inquiry into Goliath murder plot claims

PREMIUM

Western Cape high court judge president John Hlophe’s attempt to pull President Cyril Ramaphosa into the increasingly toxic crisis at the court is highly unlikely to succeed.



Hlophe has called for a judicial commission of inquiry into how murder plot claims and misconduct complaints against him have been evaluated. Only the president has the power to establish a commission of inquiry...

