Western Cape premier Winde wants international borders reopened

“Tomorrow, the Western Cape cabinet will discuss the further opening of the economy and adopt an official position to present to President Ramaphosa during his next round of consultations.

“If the daily Covid-19 stats were a marker of how we were doing in our fight against this health pandemic, then the GDP stats released this week - which showed a significant decline in economic activity - should be the clearest indication that we are now in the midst of a dangerous and, yes, deadly second pandemic of joblessness that will hit our most vulnerable communities the hardest.”

Winde said he agreed with Ramaphosa’s comments on the release of the stats that “this was not a shock, but the result of a prolonged and severe lockdown and its associated economic restrictions, which at times lacked common sense”.

“The reality is that if people cannot work, sell their goods or offer their services, the economy cannot grow and jobs will be lost,” he said.