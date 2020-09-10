Municipal building leak ‘reported before lockdown’

While residents have been forced to make do with an intermittent supply, or no water at all, for days, clean water has been continually leaking from a municipal building in KwaNobuhle.

The building in Ponana Tini Road, housing a customer care facility, a police satellite office and SEDA offices, has clean water leaking from the ablution facilities.

Workers there claim the leak had been reported before the lockdown.

Municipality spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said yesterday officials had referred the matter to the water team who had been instructed to fix the leak within two days.

Meanwhile, infrastructure and engineering head Mongameli Bobani informed Bay residents two water supply zones remained affected by disruptions.

The first was Chelsea zone, affecting Malabar, Westering, Linton Grange, Sherwood, Hunters Retreat, parts of Rowallan Park, Parsons Vlei and Greenbushes.

“This zone is supplied by Chelsea reservoir which is currently at 7%.

“All pumps pumping water to the reservoir are working and currently the municipality is trying to fill an empty system,” Bobani said.

He said the second supply zone was Emerald Hill and the affected areas were Walmer Heights, parts of Lovemore Park, Mount Pleasant, Miramar, Charlo, Walmer Downs, Overbaakens, Fairview and parts of Newton Park.

“This zone is affected due to insufficient water into the system and an electrical fault on the pump station that pumps water into the reservoir.”

Bobani said no significant rain was predicted for the next three months and urged residents to use 50 litres of water per person per day or less.

“The system is highly vulnerable as a result of overall demand of water outstripping supply.

“Residents are urged to only use water for essential purposes,” he said.

HeraldLIVE