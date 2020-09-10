Cabinet extends national state of disaster but relaxed lockdown looms

The cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster until October 15.

The extension was approved to “continue giving effect to the regulations that remain relevant to manage the spread of Covid-19 infections,” spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement on the outcome of a virtual cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“Cabinet welcomes the drop in the number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks and the improved recovery rate that has increased to 87%. The number of people requiring admission in our hospitals and the demand for Covid-19 tests have also dropped.