Sibongile Besani defends ANC youth task team's continued stay in office

ANC national youth task team (NYTT) co-ordinator Sibongile Besani has defended his team's continued presence in office amid a fresh onslaught by members of the party's youth league to have it removed.

Besani and his team were put into office last year to help the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) to go to an elective conference after the structure, then led by Collen Maine, was disbanded. But the NYTT has struggled to do so, leading to calls by league members for the task team, which they have named the “eldership”, to be sacked.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Besani said it was not up to them to disband the structure.

“Who are we representing? I think the starting point should be, whose creation are we? We are the creation of the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC as the NYTT and it is not our call to disestablish ourselves, it's the call of the NEC. For as long as the NEC has not made that call, ours is to focus on the task we have been doing,” said Besani.

Protests planned

His comments come as a group calling for their removal is planning to hold protests at ANC provincial offices across the country to demand that the NYTT be sacked and that the ANC appoints an acting national executive committee of the youth league.

The protest will be held as the NYTT hosts events to celebrate the league's 74th birthday.