Police charge woman after gun incident at shopping centre

A woman who pointed what looked like a gun at rowdy protesters outside a Clicks store in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday — as she apparently felt threatened — was summoned to the Walmer police station on Wednesday, where she was officially charged with the pointing of a firearm.



The 52-year-old woman, of Walmer, was accompanied to the police station by her husband and advocate Terry Price SC, where her gun was also confiscated...

