Action needed on inept municipalities and meddling politicians: Masondo

Deputy finance minister David Masondo wants municipal leaders held accountable for poor financial management and decision-making, saying the state's perceived inertia in dealing with corruption has created a precedent.

Masondo has called on politicians to deal with political interference in the running of municipalities, especially illegal involvement by politicians in the awarding of tenders and contracts.

In a frank speech on Tuesday, during the first day of the National Council of Provinces' four-day local government week - an annual event to discuss local government issues - Masondo said politicians were increasingly getting involved in supply chain management.

“In many municipalities the boundaries between the political oversight and the administrative sphere have completely broken down,” he said.

“In many instances, politicians are becoming increasingly involved in administrative affairs of municipalities, particularly around the awarding of tenders and contracts.”