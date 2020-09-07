METRO MATTERS | Bethelsdorp residents upset over water leaks

“I am surprised by the municipality.

“This pump station is not safe any more.

“The infrastructure is broken, people are stealing the bricks, and if a child fell in it would be a disaster.”

Micah said that often when he was jogging he would see people with buckets fetching water.

“I think the issue of water disruptions we have in our community is caused by the leaks, and I hope the municipality will do something about it.”

Former Bay ANC councillor Troon said there were lots of water issues and the municipality was not doing anything to resolve them.

“I sometimes wonder if the metro is really serious when it says we have a water crisis,” he said.

“Our biggest challenge is that we do not have political stability in the metro and there is no consequence management by any official in the administration.

“The insourcing of security guards left many municipal sites unguarded — such as the water pump stations that are vandalised and contribute to water loss.

“If the metro wants to remedy the situation and prevent a day zero drawing near, officials will have to be dealt with harshly to reflect the seriousness of the matter.”