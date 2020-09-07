METRO MATTERS | Bethelsdorp residents upset over water leaks
A leaking pump station and fresh water streaming down the streets in Bethelsdorp for months have left residents questioning how serious the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is about conserving water.
Lawrence Troon, who wrote to Metro Matters, said he had reported the leaks and faulty pump station to water and sanitation officials after his son told him about them in March.
His 28-year-old son, Micah, jogs almost every day in the nearby bushes near the Life Esidimeni Hospital in Bethelsdorp where the pump station is.
Micah told Metro Matters that he had first noticed the leak in March and assumed it was a spring.
He said guards had previously been at the pump station but they had stopped coming and people had started to vandalise the building.
“The water just kept on gushing out from the broken pipes of the pump station and would stream down the fields for days, and the amount of clean water that is being wasted is just so unbelievable with our metro having scarcity of water,” he said.
“I am surprised by the municipality.
“This pump station is not safe any more.
“The infrastructure is broken, people are stealing the bricks, and if a child fell in it would be a disaster.”
Micah said that often when he was jogging he would see people with buckets fetching water.
“I think the issue of water disruptions we have in our community is caused by the leaks, and I hope the municipality will do something about it.”
Former Bay ANC councillor Troon said there were lots of water issues and the municipality was not doing anything to resolve them.
“I sometimes wonder if the metro is really serious when it says we have a water crisis,” he said.
“Our biggest challenge is that we do not have political stability in the metro and there is no consequence management by any official in the administration.
“The insourcing of security guards left many municipal sites unguarded — such as the water pump stations that are vandalised and contribute to water loss.
“If the metro wants to remedy the situation and prevent a day zero drawing near, officials will have to be dealt with harshly to reflect the seriousness of the matter.”
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the pump station referred to was an abandoned one that had not been in operation for about three years.
She said plans were in place to demolish this building.
“Responses to water and sanitation leaks are carried out as and when these are reported, and even those reported to the officials directly are logged and action taken.”
She said the leaks in the Aspen Heights area in Bethelsdorp were groundwater-related.
“The water maintenance teams work with the ward councillors in the Bethelsdorp area to address these leaks.
“In addition, some of the backlogs that did exist [were attended to] as part of the leak repair drive that saw 15,700 leaks repaired to date,” she said.
She urged residents to log complaints at the 0800 20 5050 number or at waterleaks@mandelametro.gov.za to get a reference number that allows for easier tracking of complaints.
