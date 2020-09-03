Eskom restructure will take another two years: David Mabuza

The government only envisages completing the process of restructuring or unbundling Eskom into three separate entities in 2022.

This is according to Deputy President David Mabuza, who announced this while responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

This was Mabuza's first appearance in parliament in several months after his previous question-and-answer sessions were postponed in July and in August owing to ill-health.

Responding to a question from ANC MP Tshitereke Matibe, Mabuza reported steady progress in the restructuring of Eskom into three entities — a move President Cyril Ramaphosa first announced in his 2019 state of the nation address.

In that Sona, Ramaphosa said that to beef up its operational efficiency, Eskom would be unbundled into separate firms: one responsible for generation, one for distribution and one for transmission.