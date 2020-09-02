Threat to dissolve Bay council heads to court
Nelson Mandela Bay interim mayor Thsonono Buyeye wants co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha to stay out of the municipality’s affairs, turning to a judge to intervene.
The urgent court bid comes after Nqatha threatened to dissolve the council...
