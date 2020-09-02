Health boss appointed as premier’s adviser

Provincial health boss Dr Thobile Mbengashe has resigned from his position and been appointed as a special adviser to premier Oscar Mabuyane.

The announcement was made by Mabuyane during his weekly media briefing on Tuesday, as he gave an update on the work being done by the provincial government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our HOD will be leaving [his current position] at the end of September and on behalf of the province I want to thank Dr Mbengashe for his service.

“He has served in various capacities and has used his skills, wisdom and expertise to support the province in the development of the HIV/Aids strategy through the Aids council,” Mabuyane said.

“His skills and expertise will now be used in a different capacity as he will be playing a strategic role advising me on how to improve the provincial administration going forward.

“The good work we have done in the fight against the Covid-19 is because we had him and his team at the helm.”

Speaking at the briefing, Dr Mbengashe said the past five months had been an “extraordinary time” and the Eastern Cape community had faced many changes.

“I think this is the best time for me to work with the premier now, to understand how best do we really create the next capacities to [prepare for] the next big [coronavirus] wave.

“More importantly, how do we transform the state and actually create an agile system,” Mbengashe said.

He said though the coronavirus had brought challenges, many hospitals which had never previously had access to oxygen now had fully functioning ICUs.

“There is still a lot of work to be done and there are many capable people in the department who can take that work forward.

“I am still going to be about to assist where the premier directs me.”

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said it would not be easy to find a replacement for Mbengashe.

“He is not lost completely to the department, he is just changing offices and he will even assist us in the process of finding his replacement.

“In his [resignation] letter he said he hopes this move will create an opening for the younger generation to come in,” Gomba said.

The press briefing was held in the Alfred Ndzo district municipality, at Madzikane ka Zulu Memorial Hospital.

The provincial government has invested R332m in building repairs and plumbing at the hospital, which have been completed.

HeraldLIVE