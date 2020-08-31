WATCH LIVE | State capture: Nomvula Mokonyane's former PA takes the stand
The state capture inquiry is expected to hear Bosasa-related evidence from Sandy Thomas, the former personal assistant to former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
On Friday the commission heard evidence related to the Free State asbestos project from the provincial human settlements head of department, Nthimotse Mokhesi.
