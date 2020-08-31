Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Nomvula Mokonyane's former PA takes the stand

By TimesLIVE - 31 August 2020

The state capture inquiry is expected to hear Bosasa-related evidence from Sandy Thomas, the former personal assistant to former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

On Friday the commission heard evidence related to the Free State asbestos project from the provincial human settlements head of department, Nthimotse Mokhesi.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2

Most Read

X