WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on outcomes of NEC meeting

Members of the ANC will on Monday brief the media on the outcomes of the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting over the weekend.

The Sunday Times reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will present himself before the integrity commission to answer questions relating to the funding of his 2017 campaign to become party president.

Ramaphosa made the undertaking on Friday in his opening address at the NEC meeting that is to decide on his call for party leaders facing corruption charges to step away from their public and party positions "with immediate effect".