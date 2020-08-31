Politics

Trial date set for Malema and Ndlozi's Winnie Mandela memorial 'assault'

Mpumzi Zuzile Reporter 31 August 2020
Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Randburg magistrate's court on November 20 last year. The court on Monday set October 13 as the trial date for their assault case.
Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Randburg magistrate's court on November 20 last year. The court on Monday set October 13 as the trial date for their assault case.
Image: Sunday Times/Thapelo Morebudi

The Randburg magistrate's court on Monday set October 13 as the trial date for the assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and member of parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The case was postponed in their absence by the Randburg magistrate's court.

“The matter was set down to arrange a trial date and both parties. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the defence agreed that the trial resumes on October 13 2020,” said NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane. 

Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.

AfriForum welcomed the setting of the trial date for the EFF duo.

- TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...

Most Read

X