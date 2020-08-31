Bay ANC guns for Andile Lungisa
The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has given Andile Lungisa 72 hours to resign from the council and step down as a task team member of the party’s Ward 2 branch.
In a letter to Lungisa on Sunday, the Bay regional task team wrote that it was seeking the go-ahead from the party’s Eastern Cape bosses to temporarily suspend Lungisa’s ANC membership...
