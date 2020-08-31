ANC 'drawing a line in the sand' over corruption, says Ramaphosa

The ANC has resolved that all its members - including leaders at national, provincial and local government level - who have been charged with serious criminal and corruption charges must step aside.

So says ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa following the party’s heated national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend. Ramaphosa was, together with the party's national officials, briefing the media on the outcomes of the meeting.

The NEC further decided that all ANC members and leaders who face allegations of serious wrongdoing must also subject themselves to the party’s integrity commission to explain themselves.

It was in this spirit that Ramaphosa himself will be appearing before the commission to answer about his CR17 campaign funding.

According to Ramaphosa, the party was now “drawing a line in the sand” against corruption.