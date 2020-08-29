Zuma says Ramaphosa ignoring ANC resolutions on land and Reserve Bank

The matter of the expropriation of land without compensation, along with the nationalisation of the Bank, have a strong lobby from those who aligned themselves with Zuma during his last term. These two resolutions were expected to be a proxy war of sorts, which would have been used to put Ramaphosa in the hot seat.

“Mr President, it would be a colossal reversal of our democratic gains if you are placing the ANC as 'accused number one'. This sounds like a public relations exercise and a grand scheme that does not help to build and promote the ANC. It would be such a pity, Mr President, if under your watch, the ANC can be accused by its own leaders, instead of nurturing it,” Zuma says in reference to Ramaphosa’s letter.

“Mr President, under your watch, the tendency not to implement certain recommendations and decisions has been a worrying factor.

“For instance, a provincial conference held in the Eastern Cape in 2017 was referred to by yourself as the 'festival of chairs'. There were many accusations in the Eastern Cape. The national leadership having received reports and complaints, took a decision to establish a commission to investigate the conference,” the letter reads.

Zuma says that the recommendations of that commission were ignored by the party’s top brass.

The former president ends his letter by imploring Ramaphosa and the NEC to be “honest” in confronting the challenges faced by the ANC and the country.

TimesLIVE