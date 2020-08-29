DA elects new provincial leadership

The DA in the Eastern Cape today elected who will be at the helm of party in the lead up to the local government elections in 2021.

The party held the first provincial congress in South Africa on Saturday.

Nqaba Bhanga, provincial party leader, and Andrew Whitfield, provincial chair, were nominated and elected unopposed.

Chantel King acquired the title of deputy leader and will serve alongside incumbent Bobby Stevenson who was re-elected at the congress this weekend.

Joining Vicky Knoetze in the title of provincial deputy chair are Yusuf Cassim and DA Alfred Nzo chair Wonga Potwana.

Speaking following their win both Knoetze and King said Women's Month may have sprinkled a bit of magic to their win.

DA congress presiding officer Desiree van der Walt said there was only three spoilt ballots.

Bhanga congratulated the newly elected delegates and said the DA made history by hosting the first virtual congress in SA.

"We're not constrained to old thinking but an innovative and a forward thinking party.

"Without the DA, South Africa will be doomed. I'm proud to be elected to lead a diverse organisation. We've shown unity through purpose.

"As we move forward, we need to build an effective opposition in the Eastern Cape. ," Bhanga said.

HeraldLIVE