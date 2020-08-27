Ramaphosa must 'swing a big axe' over corruption: Cosatu

Cosatu wants ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to grow a backbone and “swing a big axe” against corruption - or risk losing the support of the working class who have run out of patience with the governing party.

The federation did not mince its words in a statement on Wednesday, saying Ramaphosa’s recent open letter was not enough to turn the tide against corruption and ill-discipline. He needed to act, the trade union federation said.

Cosatu also wants a reversal of the decision to promote former eThekwini mayor and corruption accused Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature, as well as the suspension of VBS Bank-implicated Danny Msiza and Florence Radzilani to be reinstated.

“We have noted efforts from President Ramaphosa to push back against corruption, but we can only judge the results and not the intentions. Aggressive prosecution is the only dependable vaccine to cure the virus of corruption - not speeches, letters or public proclamations,” the statement reads.