Mafaya must call council meeting within a week

Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya has seven days to call a council meeting, the Port Elizabeth High Court ordered on Thursday.

In addition, judge Irma Schoeman ordered that Mafaya pay the costs of the court action.

The DA had approached the court on an urgent basis in a bid to have a council meeting called so that a new mayor could be elected.

The court application was brought after the party’s letter to Mafaya and Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha went unanswered.

The letter to Mafaya requested that she call an urgent council meeting to elect a new mayor, appoint a qualified and competent acting city manager and address concerns raised by the National Treasury.

This is a developing story.

