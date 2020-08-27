'I'm not going anywhere': Ndabeni-Abrahams defiant in parly stand-off

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says she will not resign, despite a stand-off with parliament over the appointment of councillors to the industry regulating Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

Responding to questions from DA MP Phumzile van Damme in the National Assembly on Wednesday over her defiance of the communications portfolio committee on the candidates they've send to her for appointment, Ndabeni-Abrahams stuck to her guns, insisting that not all candidates sent to her by her own oversight committee were suitable for appointment.

The matter has been a running battle between Ndabeni-Abrahams and the communications committee for several months now, after she wrote to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise in June declining to appoint some of the candidates recommended to her following a public selection process.

She argued that some of the candidates were not qualified to deal with the digital economy. But the committee wrote back to her last month, telling her the law did not allow her to reverse her decision.

This week the DA accused her of defying parliament after it emerged that Ndabeni-Abrahams gazetted only five of the six candidates that had been recommended to her by the national legislature.