Announce a R1-trillion stimulus plan, Cosatu tells Ramaphosa

Cosatu wants president Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a R1-trillion stimulus plan to form part of the government’s economic recovery plan.

The federation – which is also a member of the tripartite alliance led by the ANC – has also expressed disappointment in the R500bn package announced by Ramaphosa earlier this year to try and mitigate the socio-economic impact bought about by Covid-19.

“President Ramaphosa’s initial R500bn stimulus is inadequate and is not as strong as his language about the economic threat. His prescription did not live up to his diagnosis. We call on him to honour his commitments when he announces an economic recovery plan,” Cosatu said in a statement that followed a two-day sitting of its central executive committee.

Among the demands Cosatu tabled in addition to the ambitious stimulus plan are: