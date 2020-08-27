Ace Magashule summoned to appear before ANC integrity commission

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been summoned to appear before the party’s integrity commission.

The request made via a letter to Magashule on August 22 states that the commission wants clarity on says he made during an interview.

“The integrity commission (IC) of the ANC has taken note of the interview that was conducted with you on July 7 2020, in which you are alleged to have said, 'I shall not step aside due to allegations of corruption',” the letter reads.

“The integrity commission had initially hoped to meet you to discuss and clarify the interview with you on Saturday, 29 August 2020. We were, however, advised that there is a special NEC scheduled for August 28-30 2020. We therefore request your audience at any time of your convenience during the coming week.”