Speaker cancels council meeting

Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya called off Tuesday’s council meeting shortly before midday, saying she had failed to give councillors adequate notice about the sitting.

In a recording from the meeting, Mafaya can be heard telling councillors that she has “dismissed” the sitting based on a letter she received from interim mayor Thsonono Buyeye on Monday.

In the letter, Buyeye warned Mafaya she had given councillors just one day’s notice for the meeting.

"[This] is contrary to the rules of order, which state that five days’ written notice must be given for a council meeting to be convened and, for any motion to be considered, a 10 days’ notice must be given,” he wrote.

This as the DA, together with its new allies, were hoping to use their numbers to push through the election of a new mayor, though the item was not on the council agenda for discussion.

According to the municipal notice sent out at the weekend, Mafaya said the meeting was scheduled to appoint an acting city manager, as requested by co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha.

However, Buyeye said Nqatha had asked Mafaya to call a council meeting within 48 hours, and not to schedule it in that time frame.

Addressing councillors, Mafaya said she had realised her mistake and that she did not have to call the council meeting in 48 hours.

“In the letter, he stated clearly that all the directives he had received [from Nqatha were] being undertaken and he would respond to them.

“As such, this meeting was not meant to be called.

“A meeting called within 48 hours is for a disaster. This is not an urgent matter.”

She said Buyeye would respond to Nqatha on all the issues raised by the MEC within the 14 days he requested.

“Legal advice has told me that if I proceed I would be litigated by the mayor.

“We can’t proceed and it is dismissed.”

On the recording, ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom can be heard interrupting Mafaya, saying parties should be allowed to respond to her.

However, microphones used by councillors in the various venues were then switched off.

HeraldLIVE