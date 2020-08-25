'Dedicated and unselfish': ANC mourns death of MP Hishaam Mohamed

"As the ANC caucus, we have lost a very dedicated member who passionately worked hard for the advancement of the South African justice system. Comrade Mohamed committed himself to the task of ensuring that justice is served fairly,without fear or favour. We will always cherish the lessons he shared with us from his well of knowledge and experience.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, comrades and loved ones of comrade Mohamed. May you find comfort in knowing that he fought a good fight."

'A dedicated and unselfish servant of the people'

In a short statement on Monday evening, Mohamed's friend Kashief Wicomb said: "It is with deep sadness that we confirm the death of comrade Hishaam Mohamed at 5.30pm today. He was a dedicated and unselfish cadre of our movement and servant of the people. From God we come and to God we return."

Mohamed is a former head of the department of justice and constitutional development in the Western Cape.

He was elected to parliament in May 2019 and served in the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development and correctional services.

Before joining parliament he had worked at the department of justice for 27 years. He started as a temporary clerk at the Athlone magistrate’s court in 1990, obtained his LLB degree and worked his way up to become a prosecutor at the Mitchells Plain magistrate’s court.