Ramaphosa reprimands Tito Mboweni on criticism of Zambian president

President Cyril Ramaphosa has “strongly reprimanded” finance minister Tito Mboweni for his tweets at the weekend criticising the removal of Zambian Central Bank governor Denny Kalyalya by President Edgar Lungu.

The presidency announced on Monday that the issue was being addressed to ensure that it did not occur again.

Kalyalya was fired on Saturday and replaced by Christopher Mvunga.

Reacting to the news, Mboweni criticised the move and threatened to “mobilise” if not given reasons why Kalyalya had been fired, saying “hell was on its way”.

“Presidents in Africa must stop this nonsense of waking up in the morning and fire a central bank governor! You cannot do that. This is not some fiefdoms of yours! Your personal property?! No!” he wrote.