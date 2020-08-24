METRO MATTERS | Asthmatic fears she won’t survive Covid-19 with sewage in her garden
Waking up to the stench of sewage and the buzzing of flies has become the morning routine of a 64-year-old asthmatic mother, who is attempting to get the municipality to clean to the sewage swamp surrounding her Jacksonville home.
Zelda Frazer said she feared for her health after municipal workers finished working on the blocked municipal drain outside her yard, which subsequently saw her own drain blocked.
According to Frazer, it took the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality workers at least a month to come fix the municipal drain outside her house and spilling into her yard after reporting it in July.
She said municipal workers arrived on August 7 to fix the drain which she said ended up causing her house drain to block that same evening.
“I just heard water flowing like a river in the evening, I called the municipality on August 9 requesting them to come fix my drain, because it was fine before.
“Every time I called they said they would come, a week passed, all for me to find out they gave me a reference number that’s for a person that lives in Greenbushes.
“I was so disappointed, my heart was very sore, because I’m afraid the drain can overflow into my house through the toilet.”
Frazer said she was scared for her health as she is asthmatic.
“I shouldn’t be living in an unclean place as a senior citizen, how am I supposed to keep my house clean as the president said we should during this Covid-19?
“I’m afraid if I catch the coronavirus I wouldn’t survive it, my grandchildren can’t come to visit me.
“The smell is very bad, there’s a lot of flies and I can’t open the windows.
“When my son uses a spray to kill the flies I have to go outside, because it’s too strong for my chest, I’m afraid this sewage water will damage the foundation of my house,” Frazer said.
She said the municipal workers on arrival did not look at her drain, but went to the drain outside her yard to pour water.
They did not pay attention to her when she asked them to fix her drain, she said.
She said when she calls the municipal office now they do not pay attention to her.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said: “The sanitation department will dispatch a team to investigate.”
