METRO MATTERS | Asthmatic fears she won’t survive Covid-19 with sewage in her garden

According to Frazer, it took the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality workers at least a month to come fix the municipal drain outside her house and spilling into her yard after reporting it in July.

She said municipal workers arrived on August 7 to fix the drain which she said ended up causing her house drain to block that same evening.

“I just heard water flowing like a river in the evening, I called the municipality on August 9 requesting them to come fix my drain, because it was fine before.

“Every time I called they said they would come, a week passed, all for me to find out they gave me a reference number that’s for a person that lives in Greenbushes.