ANC lashes out at Trevor Manuel for 'almost 30 wasted years' remark

The ANC has lambasted its former national executive committee (NEC) member Trevor Manuel for apparently referring to the party’s reign over the country as “almost 30 wasted years”.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Manuel’s remarks sought to paint a picture that poverty, unemployment and inequality in the country only started in 1994. This was incorrect, said Mabe, because the ANC inherited all those problems from the apartheid regime.

Manuel, as the country’s longest-serving finance minister after 1994, ought to understand this better than anyone, said Mabe. A lot had been done by the ANC government since the dawn of democracy, and more was still being done to change the lives of ordinary South Africans.

“Since the democratic breakthrough of 1994, the people of SA have entrusted the ANC government with the responsibility to transform the economy and create a better life for all,” said Mabe.