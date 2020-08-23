'The ANC and its leaders stand accused of corruption' — Ramaphosa in heartfelt call to ANC to change its ways

This, Ramaphosa wrote, is an unforgivable betrayal for the millions of South Africans who are being negatively affected by the affect of Covid-19, experiencing hunger daily, hopelessness and joblessness.

Ramaphosa said while the current allegations about corruption in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic have brought this issue sharply to the fore, the reality was that corruption in this country had far deeper roots.

ANC members must acknowledge that their party has been and remains deeply implicated in SA’s corruption problem, said Ramaphosa. “We have to be sensitive to the concerns that are being raised by our people about our role as a movement in corrupt activities,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the ANC had been in government on national, provincial and municipal level for more than 26 years. This has meant that leadership positions in the party have been seen by some as the most direct route to, in the first instance, employment and, in the second instance, to influence in the award of tenders and the distribution of other government resources.

The people see how organisational principles and processes are corrupted for personal gain, he said.

“They see how this deviant behaviour goes unchecked and allows unscrupulous and sometimes criminal elements to flourish.

“We cannot then blame the people if they stay away from our branches, programmes and initiatives. Our lack of discipline and failure to deal with the issues in our movement have eroded our organisational ethos and standing,” he said.

Over the years, corruption in the state, in society and in the ANC has taken several forms with perhaps the best-known form of corruption being the awarding of tenders and other contracts to certain companies based on conflictual relations such as friendships or family connections.

“For these people, success depends on who you know in the public service. Sometimes those awarding the tenders receive kickbacks from the successful companies,” he said.

Then there are “jobs for pals”, where politicians and officials disregard hiring procedures to employ family members, friends or associates.