PA, UF hold coalition talks with DA
Some of the smaller parties in Nelson Mandela Bay sat down with the DA on Saturday in an attempt to form a new coalition government.
The Patriotic Alliance and United Front had a four-hour meeting with the DA at the weekend to discuss the move. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.