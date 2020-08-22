Men who murdered DA councillor and business partner get double life sentences

Five men have been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of DA councillor Johannes Baatjies and his business partner in 2016.

The men stood trial in the Northern Cape high court.

Baatjies, 49, a former Danielskuil ward councillor in the Kgatelopele municipality, was found dead on the main road between Danielskuil and Postmasburg in August 2016, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha.

“He had been shot twice in the head and once in the torso. At the time of his death, he was with his friend Jeffrey Nose, 31, who was also shot in the face and unfortunately passed on seven days after the fateful incident. The deceased had been lured to a non-existent business meeting which he also took his business associate to,” Ramovha said.

The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team was roped in to investigate the matter, which resulted in the arrest of Richard Magawu, 32, within 48 hours of the incident.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Charles Mpondomisa, 42, Matthews Legodi, 52, Richard Hasan, 36, and Frank Baxane, 34, in September and October 2016.

The high court convicted the group for both murders. Magawu was sentenced to 36 years' imprisonment, the other four received double life sentences. Baxane and Mpondomisa each received an additional four years' imprisonment for possession of a firearm and ammunition, added Ramovha.

TimesLIVE