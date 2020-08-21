Searing analysis of ANC in the Bay

PREMIUM

Factionalism, corruption and the decline of a party that failed to live up to its own values — these are among the themes political analyst professor Mcebisi Ndletyana highlights in his book, Anatomy of the ANC in Power.



Ndletyana’s examination of the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay over a 30-year period shows how those who rose to power through cadre deployment, among other means, created widespread disappointment and disillusionment...

