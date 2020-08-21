Ace Magashule wants ANC members to disclose if they have criminal or disciplinary charges
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has put his colleagues on the clock, giving them five days to declare their financial interests and any pending police investigations.
Magashule met provincial secretaries and chairpersons this week after a decision by the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) that the party’s officials oversee an audit of members facing charges or disciplinary cases, and make recommendations on whether they should step down.
This follows the eruption of another corruption scandal around the abuse of emergency procurement protocols related to personal protective equipment (PPE).
In a document seen by SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, Magashule proposed that communication be sent to all “NEC members, PEC (provincial executive committee) and REC (regional executive committee) members as well as MPs, MPLs, ANC mayors, ANC MMCs (member of mayoral committee), chief whips, and ANC chairs of portfolio committees at all levels of the state to obtain from them a declaration of assets, shareholding, directorships of companies and income.”
In addition, members must obtain a clearance certificate from the police so the party is aware of those who have been charged with any crime or are awaiting trial.
The officials would allow a team of ANC cadres to examine independently, with the relevant authorities, any outstanding criminal charges or criminal convictions, read the proposal.
A letter would be sent to provincial and regional leadership structures to request a report on all disciplinary measures taken and the outcome of each case.
“The report must indicate the members are facing criminal charges or disciplinary action. The report must also indicate how the province is treating the member, whether the person is suspended or has stepped aside,” read the proposal.
This week the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal promoted former eThekwini chairperson and mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature despite her being out on R50,000 bail for charges related to corruption.
Among those who have thus far been implicated in the PPE furore are presidential spokesperson and Gauteng PEC member Khusela Diko, health MEC and Gauteng PEC member Bandile Masuku, Johannesburg REC member Loyiso Masuku and Magashule's sons.
The audit is part of implementing a resolution adopted by the party’s 54th national conference which stated: “Where a public representative, office-bearer or member has been indicted to appear in a court of law on any charge, the secretary-general or provincial secretary, acting on the authority of the NEC, the NWC, the PEC or the PWC, if satisfied that the temporary suspension of such public representative, office bearer or member would be in the best interest of the organisation, may suspend such public representative, elected office bearer or member, and impose terms and conditions to regulate their participation and conduct during the suspension.”
