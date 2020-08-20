Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers implicated in the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa have been found to have acted improperly, irregularly and in contravention of their code of conduct.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told parliament on Wednesday that the military ombud, Lt-Gen (Ret) Vusumuzi Masondo, has recommended that appropriate disciplinary measures be taken against the commander of the platoon who was on the ground, and against those who were with the commander.

Masondo found that the official conduct of the implicated soldiers was improper, irregular and in contravention of the code of conduct, operational orders and rules of engagement, revealed Mapisa-Nqakula.

Masondo found that the soldiers, in entering the Khosa residence for the search and seizure of liquor, did so in the absence of the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) and the SA Police Service (Saps), who they were meant to be supporting.

“That was outside the scope of the SANDF,” he said.