Thandi Modise 'being unfair and siding with DA' over Mkhwebane, court hears

Mkhwebane approached the court on an urgent basis in February after a motion by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone seeking her removal from office. She is challenging the constitutionality of the National Assembly rules regarding the removal of office bearers of Chapter 9 state institutions.

The matter was set to be heard over two days starting on March 26, but was put on hold because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mpofu told the court on Wednesday that besides the moratorium imposed by the lockdown, Modise rejected their request to have a moratorium on the implementation of the new rules until the court has pronounced on their lawfulness.

“The attitude of the speaker leaves a lot to be desired,” said Mpofu. “A reasonable speaker would welcome the opportunity for rules to be tested in court, just like legislation is tested in court, and then proceed on the comfortable basis that these rules have been sanctioned by the court.”

Mpofu said Modise had not only repeatedly rejected their overtures but he accused her of acting arbitrarily, that she had been unfair and biased including siding with the DA on this matter.

He said Modise never informed Mkhwebane when the first motion and complaint against her was laid by the DA, and that the public protector only learnt about the process against her in the media. Modise also refused to share a copy of the complaint with the public protector, he said.

“What about her dignity? That leaves a lot to be desired. A reasonable speaker does not get into the arena and take a position, including the refusal to put the proceedings on hold,” he said.

“The speaker, who is supposed to be neutral, is taking cajoles on behalf of the DA, she is even defending the actions of the DA. She is supposed to be impartial.”

Mpofu accused the DA of having a vendetta against Mkhwebane, which started even before her appointment to the position.

“The DA says Mkhwebane should not have been appointed. They insult her and call her a spy, which is false. There are separate proceedings around those spy allegations, they say perpetually in their complaints although peg it on pronouncements by the courts – from day one, even before she did anything, she should have been removed,” he said.

“If somebody who says that isn't pursuing an agenda and justifies it, then nothing ever will be evidence.”

'The Sobukwe Clause'

Mpofu clashed with judge Vincent Saldanha when he compared the drafting of rules to remove heads of Chapter 9 institutions to the apartheid-era "Sobukwe Clause", which empowered the minister of justice to prolong the detention of any political prisoner indefinitely.

The clause was specifically enacted with the intention to authorise the arbitrary extension of Sobukwe's imprisonment.

Mpofu had told the court that in their correspondence, the DA said rules should be developed specifically for a particular person.

“That was possible under apartheid - it was called the 'Sobukwe Clause',” he said.

“What is needed is a general set of rules. You can't have rules that are designed for a particular person unless you are pursuing an agenda or a vendetta against that particular person.”