State capture: Brian Molefe and the backpack stuffed with R200 notes

A former bodyguard to former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe on Thursday told the state capture inquiry how he once found a backpack belonging to Molefe, half-full with bundles of R200 notes.

The bodyguard — whose identity was masked and named “Witness 1" — said this happened at the Carlton Centre, in the Transnet offices.

The backpack, he said, was the same one that Molefe used to carry when visiting the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.

He testified that he came across the cash-stuffed backpack on a day when there was a meeting on the 49th floor of the building. Molefe had sent him to his office to fetch his cellphone from his backpack.

He said when he opened the backpack he was “surprised to see the bag with bundles of R200 notes”.

At this point, he testified, he called Molefe's PA to show her the money. He asked her to look after the bag because if the money went missing, the two of them would be the prime suspects.

Later, after Molefe had come out of the meeting, Witness 1 said he confronted him about the cash and pointed out that it was a security risk to the two of them to have such large sums of cash.

“Mr Molefe was visibly upset with my say. He said it is none of my business what is in his bag,” he said.