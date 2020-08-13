Gauteng promises to name every company that scored Covid-19 tenders

Gauteng premier David Makhura has promised to name every company that scored from Covid-19 tenders.

This is in addition to his announcement last week that the State Security Agency would conduct lifestyle audits on all members of his provincial cabinet — and comes amid allegations of tender irregularities at the provincial department of health.

Makhura made the commitment during this week’s command council update on Thursday.

“In terms of the proclamation signed by the president, the scope of the investigations by the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] includes all Covid-19 procurement. This means all projects including infrastructure and food relief are being investigated,” he said.

“In keeping with our commitment to transparency and accountability, we will publish a list of companies that were appointed to provide goods and services in support of our response to our Covid-19 pandemic.”