Almost R2bn spent to fight Covid-19 in KZN: premier

Of the close to R1.9bn given to KwaZulu-Natal departments for Covid-19 expenditure, over half has been spent on infrastructure.

This was revealed by premier Sihle Zikalala during a briefing on Thursday on expenditure by provincial departments in response to the pandemic.

He said infrastructure projects had been undertaken at schools and hospitals, including the establishment of quarantine facilities, since March.

The most expensive infrastructure project was the alterations and additions to seven wards at Clairwood Hospital - including refurbishment roofing, windows, sewer and plumbing - at a cost of R312m to the health department.